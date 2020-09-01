By Scott Lenox

Very nice day today! Lower humidity, nice temperatures, almost no wind and a beautiful sunrise….not so much tomorrow. Wind looks to blow a little tomorrow after this front pushes off the beach, but those that got it in today enjoyed some reely beautiful weather and some great fishing.

Captain Anthony Matarese Jr. of the Reel Chaos got the crew out to the canyons for an awesome trip today. They enjoyed a beautiful sunrise, released a white marlin and boxed a pile of longfin albacore.

Ocean flounder fishing is getting better by the day and Captain Kane Bounds and anglers on the Fish Bound are taking full advantage of it. The past few days Captain Kane has put his folks on a nice class of fish with the largest up to 7.5 pounds.

Anglers on the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak got in on the flounder action today as well with a couple of limits around the rail and some bonus sea bass and mahi.

Anglers on the Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins had a nice day today with some OCRF reef building and some good fishing.

Everyone awake for it was taking snaps of this morning’s sunrise. Near complete cloud coverage but sun able to cut from beneath yields the best colors. Ocean being flat calm didn’t hurt either.

Dropped today’s reef blocks at Capt. Bob Gowar’s Memorial Reef, got some great sidescan images, and kept heading on off.

First stop offered mahi mayhem. At lines in—bowed up!

Better grade of fish too by a bit. Didn’t see many more. Fun though.

Marking sea bass atop natural corals such that had it been any time since May 15’s opener we’d have been catching around the rail.

Yeah. That didn’t happen. But fluke were chewing!

Later I went where I had a high degree of confidence in an even better flounder bite..

Nope. Sea bass were chewing.

Save Joe Tkach’s limiting on fluke; no big numbers today. Lot of nice fish though. Tom Kuzsma’s last flounder of the day was enough to beat out all our mahi for the pool money.

Neat trick that.

Nice way to end August..

Cheers

Monty

Flounder fishing isn’t just good in the ocean right now, it is also good in the back bays. Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a great morning trip with this couple putting them on five keeper flounder and a Spanish mackerel.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a couple of trips today and they both produced. First it was some good mahi and sea bass action for a group in the ocean and then a nice keeper flounder for a young angler in the bay.

These guys shot some jumbo southern rays with Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing.

Ryan Achenbach and Brian Thompson put the hook in 8 mahi and 6 sea bass on an ocean trip this morning.