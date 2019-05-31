By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

We had another beautiful day in and around Ocean City today with sunny skies, warm temps and very light winds. I took the Cape May / Lewes Ferry to New Jersey and back today and we didn’t feel a ripple on either trip. Fishing was good for those that went too so it was a good day on the rip.

Captain Jeff Coats of Pitboss Fishing was #thinkingofyou today and took a trip just outside the Hot Dog today for his wife Karen’s day off and was able to put some tunas in the boat. Tia Schwalger from Gold Coast, Australia was able to catch her first tuna ever and Karen added another for two “under” bluefins. The crew also added a couple of skippies for a great day on the Bad Influence.

Brendan Hanley, owner of Pure Lure Reel Fishing Gear fished with Scott Wells and Captain Kevin McCabe the other day in the Poor Man’s Canyon and had some luck getting on the meat. Captain Kevin put the guys on some reel nice gaffer mahi.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a pretty awesome day today with calm seas and snapping fish.

Hi Scott,

As kind a day offshore as you could ever ask: seas calm, current light, sun out, fish chewing – nice day on the rip

..except for Hurricane Murray. Man-Myth-Legend (in the flesh and plenty of it!) Murray fished next to his kryptonite, Kathy Creel of WOC. Kathy had a splendid day, bagging up double digits in keeper cbass including the 18.5 inch pool winner; while, like Charlie Brown at halloween, Murray would say, “I got a short.”

The rest of the rail seemed to do just fine. Paul Dominick of Severn MD (white T) shows off a nice double-keeper, Tracy Dunaway of Millersville MD couldn’t outfish husband Mark (he limited) but she sure put on a show at times, Bryce Landman of Dunbar PA put together a good catch with his Dad, Bruce.

Also in the group shot are Mike Zigler of WOC – and, alas, bearer of the skunk flag, Hurricane Murray of Ellicott City MD (and even he managed to catch enough to stink a pan!)

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a good day on the water with a great group today. Captain Jason had good luck on the flounder on the clean water at the top of the tide, and also had some good luck with the tautog on the rocks of the inlet. The tautog were all released….closed season.

Donny Post, Michael Lorentz and Jack Driver had a good day of fishing the back bays today. The guys used minnows and white Gulp in the Thorofare to capture eight flounder with one keeper and then they fished the bridge with spec rigs, Gotcha plugs and Roy Rigs and caught and released “all the rockfish you wanted.”