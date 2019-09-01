Nice Day With Some Jumbo Triggerfish

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was another beautiful day in and around Ocean City today with sunny skies, warm temperatures and light winds. The ocean was flat calm which made it nice for anyone venturing outside the inlet, and the bay was packed with boats as folks got out to enjoy the gorgeous conditions.

Today was the second day of the Ocean City Marlin Club Labor Day White Marlin Tournament and there are some new additions to the leaderboard. Thanks to Amanda Shick for the updated standings and the pics!

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor had the Spring Mix II out in the deep again today and had a nice day for their anglers with two white marlin releases and a good pile of mahi.

Randy Swain, Sr., Randy Swain, Jr., Rick Kramer, Jim Turner, Louden Swain and Nathan Mangiafico had a killer day of wreck fishing today that filled several coolers with some beautiful flounder and some BIG triggerfish. Louden and Nathan caught a couple of the bigger triggers.

The ocean going party boat fleet enjoyed beautiful sea conditions today and a good bite with sea bass, flounder and even a bunch of mahi. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had several anglers reel in mahi and nice sea bass and flounder landed in coolers as well.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star expressed his pleasure for the nice day today as well.

Hi Scott,

What a nice day on the water it was. Calm as could be.

Ocean’s well-settled after last week’s NE wind. Fish acted like it too. Even had a slug of short fluke with a few keepers mixed in & some mini-mahi — peanuts. Even the sea bass bite was consistent.

Colton Plum of Tunnelton WV took everyone’s pool money with his 17 inch sea bass.

Sandra Chapman holds up her keeper double.

In the group snap are Bryanna Cooley from Hazelton WV who was tickled with her mahi, and the Pattersons of Annapolis: Michael, Andrew, Timothy, and Michael. Captain Marc Spagnola is going on 5 minutes of sleep again as he put his shooters on target last night with good action for southern rays and then quickly regrouped and headed offshore with Bill Brown and crew. Captain Marc joined them in catching and releasing a white marlin, boxing some mahi and deep dropping for some big sea bass and tilefish.