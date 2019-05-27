By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

The title says it all…..it was beautiful today. Surprising that I don’t have more fish to report with the amount of boats that were on the water today, but we are on one those bummer tide scenarios where the clean water is either early or late. High tide in the back bay was around 5 AM this morning and 5 PM this afternoon and the cleanest water has definitely been on the high tide. Low tide with the dirtiest water was around 1 PM today so as you can tell you either had to be out early or stay late to get on the best fishing. It was still a beautiful day with sunny skies, light winds and very warm temperatures so folks were enjoying themselves and there were still some good fish caught.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported rough conditions on the way out this morning, but it calmed down nicely by this afternoon and he put his anglers on a “slug of sea bass.”

Little saucy this morning. Gorgeous as could be on the way home.

In between we caught a slug of sea bass.

Nice day.

Had two fellows up forward, Clem Hoeger of Swan Keys DE & Yong Henchon of Alexandria VA, who caught a nice sea bass.

A – as in ‘one.’ That cbass had both their hooks in its lip. Fillet and split!

Mark Ozolins of Lutherville Md & Kevin Attanasio of Potomac MD split the pool. Although Mark’s was longer, our cbass pool is by weight—a perfect tie.

Also pictured are Haywood Perry & Joseph Holiday of DC MD – plus Dean & Tommy Oswald of Hershey PA

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has been dodging boats on the bay this weekend and having some pretty good fishing when the conditions cooperate. Captain Jason has put his anglers on flounder, bluefish and small rockfish and his dock neighbor even had a bonus trout.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice afternoon on the bay yesterday and a nice morning on the ocean today. Yesterday it was short rock, bluefish and flounder and today it was a nice pick of sea bass.

The Fish in OC Dale Timmons’ Deadly Double struck again for a lucky angler fishing the bay this afternoon. Amanda Wright was fishing with Anthony Wright when she landed this 20 1/2″ keeper flounder on a pink Deadly Double rig with a minnow fishing the east channel in front of the Lazy Lizard.