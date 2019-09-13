Nice Daytime Swordfish

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was a hot one today boy! A little too hot for September for me. Things did get cooled down this evening with some pretty wicked thunderstorms rolling through the area and this weekend looks relatively cool so I’m looking forward to it. The wind starts to blow a little behind this front starting tomorrow so fishing will be curtailed a little I’m guessing. Today was a good day to get out before the blow.

Offshore fishing today was ho-hum with a blue marlin here, two white marlin there, a couple of tunas and some mahi, but there were some fish caught. One of the biggest that I saw was caught on JC Grimberg’s Killin’ Time with Captain Jason Norton at the helm. The guys did some deep dropping and landed this nice 262 pound swordfish that ate a mahi filet. Pictured are Juan Franzetti, Lucas Franzetti, Steve Magassy and Matt Magassy. Not in the photo are Michael Cedemos and Captain Jason Norton.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey put his crew on some good fishing today when they released two white marlin and boxed 40 mahi and a 60 pound yellowfin tuna.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a fine day at sea even though he can’t seem to get Hurrican Murray off of the boat.

A bit of swell and a somewhat heavy current, but a fine mid-September day nonetheless. Clients boated a nice grade of sea bass with numerous limits. Mates also netted a handful of decent flounder. Ray McGonigal of Dover DE even landed a big (for these parts) 16.5 inch triggerfish.

Sure ain’t going nowhere tomorrow. I’ll take it.

Have a few spots open for Saturday. Sunday is a reef monitoring dive trip. Monday a regular trip in great weather & Tuesday we have an 11 hour run with lots of room aboard.



Today we had a split pool. Paul Coughlin of OCMD boated a 20 inch sea bass and Mike Meszaros from Lorton VA landed a 22 inch fluke. They were a dead tie on the balance bar—split the money!

Mickey Farr, age 82, of Phoenix MD holds up a nice sea bass. She’s fished five days in a row and done very well each trip!

The Admiral of admirable abdominal abundance, & keeper of many keepers himself, Hurricane Murray Adams of Ellicott City MD – here holding a keeper double and being photobombed big time by Cathy Creel of WOC MD – was AGAIN the first to limit. Eight others did as well, including Cathy.

Rounding up the group snap are Mike Bell of East Petersburg PA – Greg Helman from Phoenix MD – and Mike McGonigal of Andersonville DE.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported that the ripping tide had fishing off to a slow start today as well, but once it slowed the bite was on!

Bay water was pretty dirty today, but that didn’t stop Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service from catching a bunch of short rockfish that were released and some bluefish that ended up in the frying pan.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing reported dirty water in the south bay today too, but he was still able to put his shooters on some good action on southern rays.

Bob Haltmeier is back in town for a little while and can be found at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City where today he caught this 17 1/2″ keeper flounder.