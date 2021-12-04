Nice Enough For Some Tog and Rock

By Scott Lenox

It was pretty windy today so there wasn’t much going on in the ocean, but there were a couple of folks out bending a rod in the bay. The tautog and rockfish bites continue to be productive and there are plenty of fish being caught in our back bays to keep folks busy.

Donnie Post headed out for a short trip this afternoon and made quick work of a 17″ keeper tautog while fishing the south jetty.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty fished the rocks today and had a great time catching and releasing some small rockfish. The fish were eating Roy Rigs on the outgoing tide.

Kern Ducote took a quick trip out this evening and had some fun catching and releasing five short rockfish on the cast.