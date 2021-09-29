Nice Fishing, But Sloppy

By Scott Lenox

Well the wind blew again today and the ocean was again rough, but it was fishable and there were fish to be caught. Tomorrow looks to be another rough one in the ocean and some boats have already cancelled because of it. There was some decent fishing in the bay again today despite the not so clean water conditions so if you just got to go fishing that will probably be your best bet.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler was in the ocean today and he reported that conditions were pretty “sloppy”. He couldn’t get off the beach as far as he would have liked, but he still put his anglers on some good fishing for sea bass with a lot of throwbacks, and some good flounder up to 4 1/2 pounds.

George Hudnet from Bel Air, MD and Howard Neels from Kingsville, MD fished with Captain Jason Mumford of the Lucky Break today and had a good catch with three keeper flounder and some keeper trout.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service fished with his wife Isabel and his brother Captain Eric Blanks and had a nice evening with three keeper flounder of 17″, 20″ and 21″ and a bonus “chopper” bluefish.

Anglers fishing on the Miss Ocean City had a good afternoon fishing in the East Channel by the route 50 bridge with plenty of throwback action and a couple of keeper flounder.

Bryan Mindte of Sunset Provisions reported that Kyle Pelino bought some new Fish in OC tog jigs and went out and put them to good use right away.