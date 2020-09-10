Nice Flounder in the Bay

By Scott Lenox

Atlantic Tackle is your one stop fishing shop!

Man it poured this morning….and then again this afternoon! We’ve got a pretty upset weather pattern over us for the next few days with a chance of showers and some intermittent wind that will probably mess things up for some. Plenty of boats turned around this morning because the ocean was so rough, but some stuck it out inshore and took advantage of some good fishing.

Captain John Prather of the Ocean City Guide Service had a nice trip in the bay today with a pair of reely nice flounder. Captain John put these anglers on three keeper flounder and a bluefish and two of the flounder went 3.9 and 4.5 pounds.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters got in on the flounder bite today as well and put his groups on some good keeper action.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star stuck it out in the downpour this morning and after it passed had a good day for his crew.

.on a flat rock off a forty foot cliff, I’d say. But after that? No more downpours, not even a light sprinkle. Even had some sun & glad of it.

Dropped blocks at Mom’s Reef – Virginia Lee’s Memorial Reef to y’all. Have had some thoughtful donations to that special spot. It’ll be entirely hand built off the back of my boat with pyramids, reef blocks, tog condos and, our new monster blocks—the ‘tog penthouses‘ that should arrive any day. Those 16×20 chimney blocks are going to live up to their nickname – guaranteed.

Anyway, dropped blocks & started hunting some mahi. Caught a handful too before dropping on reef.

Sea bassing started out slow enough I was becoming concerned. I despise sending folks home to stink a pan with fried tofu – eat fish!

Bite did improve, even began adding a flounder or two, then a few more.

Beau Lyons of Greenbackville VA took everyone’s pool money today with a right nice fluke. Ms Marlene Parr of Baltimore County showed all the young bucks how to catch keeper doubles – wasn’t her first time either, promise. Brad Richwine of Williams Grove PA caught a different keeper double – fluke low, cbass high.

Dinners around the rail – no one’s slicing tofu tonight on my account.

Have just announced trips through October 4th in “Fish Report 9/10/20.” Left a few days blank that I might schedule some manner of special trip here & there.

It’s what works in the Covid summer.

Cheers All,

Monty

Our Ocean City Inshore Classic fishing tournament is exactly one month away and we already have some awesome interest. OC Inshore Classic is an inshore fishing tournament where you can fish any or all of 32 hours from Saturday, October 10 through Sunday, October 11. Here is a link to find out more about the event..OC Inshore Classic

If you are interested in participating you can fill out the below form and send with payment to OC Inshore Classic, PO Box 1573, Berlin, MD 21811. We will also have in-person registration on Friday, October 9 at the Sunset Marina activity room. We hope to see you there!!