By Scott Lenox

Info on charter fishing at the Ocean City Fishing Center above.

We had a little breeze today so the heat wasn’t quite so bad….who the hell am I kidding it was ridiculous again. I played nine holes at the Ocean Pines Golf Club today (which is in great shape) and I sweated through three gloves and cold shanked a couple of shots thanks to a sweaty grip. It was still nice being outside, but I think next time I’ll go fishing where I can at least dip a foot in the water to cool off and not look like I’m shagging golf balls. On the the report.

The tuna chunking fleet is picking away at some nice fish on the Hot Dog still and it seems to be good for some boats and meh for others. Today the crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mates Ayrton Pryor and Jacob Bialik found them again and put their anglers on eight nice ones.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey was on the fortunate side of tuna chunking today as well and put his crew on a fish box full of 40-50 pound yellowfin tuna.

Captain Mike Burt and the crew of the Pumpin’ Hard did a little trolling today and ended up with a nice catch that included three white marlin releases and a couple of bonus yellowfin.

Captain Dan Stauffer of the Fin Chaser dropped it down to 30 pound leader, but was still able to get three nice yellowfin to the boat.

We are starting to see more and more usually southern species of fish in our area lately, and in pretty good numbers. Sheepshead, pompano, even tarpon have been caught off of Ocean City in recent years and local anglers are certainly happy about it. We’ve also seen a couple of good years of mackerel fishing with several Spanish and now king mackerel being caught. I’ve even seen some Spanish mackerel caught inside of Ocean City inlet. Today Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a great day of fishing that included some good sea bass, some very nice king mackerel and some keeper flounder.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had another day of decent fishing today with plenty of dinners to go around.

Dogone weatherman.

Been a while since he got me this good. Wind wasn’t all that. Just a bit more than I’d planned on. Clients had a good shoulder/right arm workout using up to 16 oz sinkers with wind/current being what they were..

Suzie Cramer of Magnolia DE, ) one of only two ladies aboard, put all other anglers in the “testosterone hall of shame” with 13 keeper cbass. Now, not mentioning any names, but a lady aboard would have won the pool had she played.

That made Ryan Carter & Jesse Cochran quite happy when they tied.. No pics of pool fish tie. Just a pair of “double keepers.” New mate Brian not trigger happy with his camera yet. Pretty sure Capt. Jeff still has dial-up and a flip phone!

I think most everyone scratched up dinner. Some lots better. Perhaps not the day we’d have chosen..(though in any other summer this would have been a GeeWhiz summer sea bass catch!)

Regards,

Monty

Captain Kane Bounds and DJ Churchill of the Fish Bound have been having some tremendous luck on the flounder on their 8 and 9 hour trips. The run is certainly worth it with lots of limits for his crews with some quality fish over 7 pounds.

This young Flash caught the fish pool winner on board the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe and mate Serge Garder.

Dessert Snack caught this nice keeper flounder while practice fishing for the OP Chamber Flounder Tournament this weekend with the Line Dancer Tournament Team.