Nice Looking Weekend Coming Up

By Scott Lenox

Today started off pretty cold as temps got down into upper 30s in some inland areas. I had frost at my house for the first time this year and it never got out of hooded sweatshirt weather for most. Thankfully the wind wasn’t too bad this morning so folks were able to get out on the water. Tomorrow it does blow a little, but it should be short lived as Friday and Saturday look very nice.

Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo did some deep dropping in the canyons today and was rewarded with a very nice catch. Anglers on RoShamBo had a pile of tilefish and a nice swordfish for the grill along with another swordfish release.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported that it got a little bumpy this afternoon, but that was ok because the sea bass were biting well. Angler will be tied to the dock in tomorrow’s wind, but Friday and Saturday she’ll be sailing.

This young angler had a great time on the Lucky Break with Captain Jason Mumford. A keeper tautog and a nice flounder will make any angler happy.

Bryan Mindte of Sunset Provisions and his bro-in-law Gary Finch had some fun with the rockfish at the route 50 bridge this afternoon. The guys caught and released short rockfish using Roy Rigs, Big Thing a Ma Jigs and some new Rumble Fishing jigs.

