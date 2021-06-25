Nice Rockfish in the Bay

By Scott Lenox

It was sunny and warm today, but the wind was b, b, b, b, blowing so inshore fishing was tough and offshore fishing was rough. It was still plenty fishable for lots of anglers and there were plenty of fish caught both inshore and off.

There has been a reel good bite in the OC inlet and at the route 50 bridge for “chopper” sized bluefish and keeper rockfish the past few weeks and Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service and some of the other inshore charter fleet have been all over it. Today Captain John put his anglers on a very nice 32″ rockfish that weighed over 14 pounds an added a keeper flounder for a bonus.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service has been working the route 50 bridge lately as well and today he put one angler on a nice keeper rockfish and a couple of other anglers on some of those nice bluefish.

Tuna fishing in the canyons wasn’t on blistering fire today, but there were some good fish caught. The MARLI with Captain Mark Hoos had five yellowfin for the fish cleaner this afternoon.

Captain Brian Porter of the Boss Hogg had 4 yellowfin tuna and a skipjack tuna on today’s trip.

Captain Mike Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard had two yellowfin tuna and a gaffer mahi for his anglers today. Thanks to Sunset Marina for the pics!

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing knows where to go to get out of the wind and today he found that spot and put his shooters on some good action for rays in the south bays.

Caleb Powell used the Fish in OC Deadly Double with a white Gulp in front of the Commercial Harbor to land these two keeper flounder of 16 3/4″ and 17″.