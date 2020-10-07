Nice Swordfish

By Scott Lenox

Atlantic Tackle has your swordfish rigs and baits!

It was a little windy today, but otherwise it was sunny and warm so most folks had a nice day outside. Unfortunately the one thing we fishermen can’t contend with much is the wind so most boats stayed tied fast to the dock waiting for a calmer day.

Yesterday the ocean was plenty nice to be out on and my buddy Terry Layton was out there with some other Pure Lure ambassadors doing a bit of deep dropping until the sun went down. Just before sunset Captain Terry, Captain Ronnie Fields and Andy Smeltzer hand cranked and then boated this beauty of a swordfish that weighed 234 pounds at the scales at Sunset Marina. Thanks to Dave Messick of Hooked on OC for the pic! This is another great sign that the 1st Annual Bishop Broadbill Bash could be an awesome event October 16-18.

Registration for our 4th Annual Ocean City Inshore Classic Tournament is just two days away and we’ve already got a couple of teams signed up and we’re looking to have a great event. If you are fishing the tournament and registering on Friday from 5 PM to 7 PM at Sunset Marina’s activity room, we’ve made it reel easy to do. You can get a head start by filling out the below registration form and having it ready to go. First 50 boats to sign up get our tournament buckets!

Here is a list of things to know for the event as well. Hope to see you there!!