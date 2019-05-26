Nice Thresher Shark and First Yellowfin Tuna of the Season

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was a beautiful day today and traffic on land and on the water showed it. Sunny skies, warm temps and fishable conditions had lots of anglers on the bay and the ocean looking to bend a rod and there were lots of fish caught both inshore and offshore.

The first yellowfin tuna of the season were caught today and what I’m pretty sure was the very first was caught by the crew of the Reel Chaos with Captain Anthony Matarese Jr. at the helm. There were some other yellowfin caught today, but Reel Chaos landed their yellowfin at 7:15 this morning and I haven’t heard of any earlier than that. Reel Chaos also had their three “under” bluefins, releasing 8 more, and several gaffer mahi.

My buddy Steve Merther was in town today fishing with Derek Dengler and Phil Ford aboard the D’Angler and had a good day of fishing at the Fingers. Steve and crew caught and harvested a nice 235 pound thresher shark, released another thresher shark and released an estimated 100 pound mako.

Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash had a good day out in the canyon today catching one of two yellowfin tuna bites, seven bluefin tuna total, five mahi and a “crapload” of skippys.”

The crew of the Pumpin Hard had a nice day on the rip today catching their three “under” bluefins and some gaffer mahi.

Sea bass fishing on ocean structure was good for the party boat fleet today. Captain Monty of the Morning Star had good sea bassing with fish up to 4 pounds, 7 ounces. He and crew also deployed block #25,000 for the Ocean City Reef Foundation!!!

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had some nice knotheads come over the rail today for happy anglers using clam, squid and jigs.

The water in the back bays was surprisingly clean this afternoon on the incoming tide which rebounded the flounder bite in short time. The Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe had an awesome afternoon trip from 12-3 PM putting 10 nice keepers in the box. Holly Cooper caught the largest at 2 pounds, 9 ounces and jumped into 3rd place for now in our season long Doormat Derby.

Big Bird Cropper fished with neighbor Dave today and caught this 21.5″ weakfish (grey trout) on his World Famous Roy Rig. The duo also caught bluefish and short stripers.

Captain Austin Ensor of the all new Primary Search had a great day off in the canyons and currently sits in first and second place in the tuna division of the Ocean City Marlin Club Memorial Day Tournament. The #gang’s 39.6 and 40.2 pound bluefin tuna are currently looking at some $ at tomorrow night’s awards banquet.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City says the bluefish are snapping well for anglers. Jack and Donald display a couple of nice fish that have come over the rail of the pier as big as 36″.

Faith Biesecker of Gettysburg Pa caught a 23″ bluefish on a bucktail under the rt 50 bridge on the outgoing tide. Also 3 dozen clams. Fishing with Josh Rosenberger on their boat the Jeffy Jr.

This nice 26″ bluefish was caught by Jeff Gurreri York, PA.