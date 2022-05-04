Night Fishin’

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Angler’s Advantage at Atlantic Tackle for all of the best flounder rigs!

Weather wasn’t the greatest in and around Ocean City today so I didn’t get many reports coming in, but there were some guys out doing some night fishing recently that have had some good success.

Dillon Scopp was fishing off of his dock this evening when he was surprised by this beautiful speckled trout. The nice “speck” ate an XRap in shallow water and was photographed by Dillon’s dad Dr. Jason Scopp.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is one of the best night fishermen around and he always shows clients a good time. The past few nights Captain Marc has put his shooters on some terrific action for gar, snakeheads and some big catfish.

Check out our new YouTube video of my solo trip to the Eastern Shore of Virginia for some awesome flounder fishing!