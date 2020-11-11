Nine Pound Fall Flounder

By Scott Lenox

Check the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center in the video above!

Anglers enjoyed the last of the flat calm beautiful days today as some wind and rain is expected to move into the area and linger through the weekend. Temperatures will still be warm for this time of year, but we’ll definitely have to keep an eye on at the weather moving forward. No complaints here or with most fishermen as the past week or so has been absolutely gorgeous.

Ocean bottom fishing was good again today for the party boat fleet with sea bass, triggerfish and flounder coming over the rail. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler is celebrating his birthday today and one angler gifted him with a big nine pound flounder on today’s trip. There were also lots of sea bass and some triggers on today’s trip. Happy Birthday Captain Chris!

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star has been enjoying the weather lately…and his clients have been enjoying the fishing.

Found the last of our November calm as we cleared the inlet this morning – calmest of the calm too. Really has been a stunning week.

Mattie Johnson of Onley VA pushed our blocks by the rail atop Greg Hall’s Memorial Reef. We paddled onward for some while thereafter. Saw 4 fin whales over the course of the day; a loggerhead sea turtle too.

Kicked around, anchor/drift; fished a couple spots. Ladies were having their day. Mattie bagged out first, Cathy Creel (WOC local) next (and, I promise, those two gals comprise some serious talent!) ..they were followed soon after by Ms Marlene, 82 yrs young, of Cincinnati, third, and Lucy Miller from Felton PA 5th..

Whaaaaat.. C’mon Men!

Lots of sea bass dinners, a few triggers too; all on a beautiful calm day in November.

Looks like a couple more calms coming – one day affairs.

Will be posting trips when the weather appears fit.

Cheers

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had another good day today for this group putting them on a variety of keeper fish including sheepshead, tautog, triggerfish, sea bass and red drum.

Bob Haltmeier of the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City was able to make it down this week and he enjoyed some good fishing with others that caught tautog and red drum at the pier.

Scott Riniker posted this pic to our Facebook page with the report that they also caught a bigeye tuna for themselves on Friday.

Pedro Navarro and his crew found the mahi on Saturday when they hit a couple of poly balls in the deep that were loaded down with them.