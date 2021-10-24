Nine Pound Flounder….Isn’t Even His Biggest

By Scott Lenox

Want to catch flounder in the ocean?? Hit the above vid for our Anglers Advantage at Atlantic Tackle and watch our recent episode of Hooked on OC at the end of report!

It was a really nice day today in and around Ocean City and even though the wind blew up this afternoon, it was a great day of fishing. The flounder pics started rolling in about mid day and there were some true doormats in the mix.

Captain Kevin Twilley of the Fish Bound is no stranger to big doormat flounder. He’s caught fish of 11 and 12 pounds fishing the Nantucket Shoals out of Massachusetts (guess who’s going on that trip next summer?!?!). Well today Captain Kevin caught his biggest flounder out of Ocean City when he landed this 27.5″, 9 pounder on an ocean wreck trip. Pretty work!

Blake Gunther was the next person to send a text with a big flounder and it was no slouch at all. Justin Kreiser caught this nice 25.5″ fish that weighed in at 5 pounds, 9 ounces on an ocean wreck.

Next up on the big flounder text list was Captain Tony Battista of Saltwater Adventures. Captain Tony put his group on some beautiful keeper flounder with the largest being 24.5″, 25.25″ and 26.5″ and 6.3 pounds.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler didn’t send a text about flounder today, but he knows he doesn’t have to. I hit his Facebook page and found that flounder fishing was reel good on board with several limits of four fish per person over 16.5″. There were also some nice sea bass and some triggerfish in the mix.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break had Jack Elliot from Elliot’s Hardware on board this morning and some members of the Ocean Pines Anglers Club on this afternoon and he put both groups on great trips. There was a cornucopia of species with flounder, rockfish, tautog and more.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty had a fun day fishing the route 50 bridge today with Stretch lures and Roy Rigs. The guys had some big bluefish and two keeper sized rockfish.



David Stevens and Bill Bower had a nice day in the Washington on Dave’s Sea Biscuit when they put some nice yellowfin in the boat.

Captain Monty Hawkins and his crew took the Morning Star to the deep and had an awesome day with the tilefish.

Needed That..

Golden Tile 10/24/21.

Took a busman’s holiday today. Snuck on off at 2am with just 5 great clients on a trip I’d promised my crew in early June. Weather delays and rescheduling Saturdays left our “crew day in the deep” looking as though 2022 might be when we could pull it off.

Then today..

What nice fish!

It’s likely the best day of golden tilefishing I’ve ever had. (Even if it started as a blueline/sea bass/mahi trip!)

Local healer and angler extraordinaire, Dr C, set the pace with a 51 lb golden over the rail first. Jigmaster Tom was hot on his heels with a 50 pounder! (boat weight at sea – just big tiles!)

On duty chef and slayer of the giant double, I doubt if I could have held both Rich’s fish up for a pic.. Bernie struggled for a bit (about time!) but then came on strong.

On it went: even Hurricane Murray had it to where every two servings of cherry pie yielded another nice golden. (Murray’s style of fishing is not recommended by the American Medical Association, nor has it been reviewed or approved by the pie bakers’ Phila/DC/Balt Union Locals. Anglers are advised arteries clogged by syrup are as bad as veins clogged by fats.)

The only electrics aboard were the bilge pumps. We hand crank everything. (But, boy, if I did these trips more often..)

I’m NOT going tile fishing again soon. Don’t think so anyway.

This day was medicine for the worst October ever.

Don’t know if it will have helped or not. Dern sure was a fantastic day though.

Cheers All,

Monty

