Not Much Fishing in The Wind

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Not Much Fishing in The Wind

By Scott Lenox

Not Much Fishing in The Wind

Posted on July 2nd, 2022

Check out the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center!

My notifications were eerily quiet today being that it’s 4th of July weekend.  I wasn’t too terribly surprised after looking out at the bay and seeing how windy it was.  Hardly anyone fished offshore today, the party boats laid in and there wasn’t a bunch caught in the bay thanks to the conditions.  Hopefully things straighten out quick.

Yesterday Captain Shawn Gibson of the Reel Current had a nice day with the yellowfin tuna putting several quality fish in the fish box.

Magen Buterbaugh landed her first keeper rockfish today at the route 50 bridge when this 31″ beauty jumped on.  She was assisted by her grandpa who was in town for the 4th.

Big Bird Cropper landed this 29″ keeper rockfish at the route 50 bridge last night after dark.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check out the back deck fishing report!

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Daily Angle

July 2, 2022
Not Much Fishing in The Wind
Not Much Fishing in The Wind

Check out the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center! My notifications were eerily quiet today being that it’s 4th of July weekend.  I wasn’t too terribly surprised after looking out at the bay and… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

June 19, 2021
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information