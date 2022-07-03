Not Much Fishing in The Wind

By Scott Lenox

My notifications were eerily quiet today being that it’s 4th of July weekend. I wasn’t too terribly surprised after looking out at the bay and seeing how windy it was. Hardly anyone fished offshore today, the party boats laid in and there wasn’t a bunch caught in the bay thanks to the conditions. Hopefully things straighten out quick.

Yesterday Captain Shawn Gibson of the Reel Current had a nice day with the yellowfin tuna putting several quality fish in the fish box.

Magen Buterbaugh landed her first keeper rockfish today at the route 50 bridge when this 31″ beauty jumped on. She was assisted by her grandpa who was in town for the 4th.

Big Bird Cropper landed this 29″ keeper rockfish at the route 50 bridge last night after dark.

