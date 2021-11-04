November Swordfish

By Scott Lenox

November Swordfish

Posted on November 3rd, 2021

Man has it gotten chilly or what?!?!  November has certainly ushered in some more fall like temperatures with daytime highs in the 50s and nighttime lows dipping into the upper 30s in some spots.  Whatevs….there are fish to catch so bundle up and get out there.

Captain Willie Zimmerman and the crew of the RoShamBo bundled up this morning and headed to the edge for some deep dropping and bottom fishing action and they were able to call “mission accomplished.”  The crew was 2 for 2 bites on swordfish and also added a bunch of fat sea bass with a few tilefish.

Brian Mindte of Sunset Provisions was out for some bridge action and had some great luck with the schoolie sized rockfish at the route 90 bridge.

Jack Elliott fished from 7th street today where he had a keeper tautog, another dozen throwbacks and two short black drum.

