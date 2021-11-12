November Tunas and Red Snapper From the Sea Bass Grounds

By Scott Lenox

November Tunas and Red Snapper From the Sea Bass Grounds

Posted on November 11th, 2021

Weather down here in the Bahamas was a little crummy today with wind and rain, but it was still a great day to hang by the pool.  While I was there I got some texts with some great pics of the fishing that was going on back home.  Some of which was very surprising!

The ocean was nice enough to get out to the canyons today so there were a few boats that headed that way to see what the tuna fishing was all about.  Well, to my excitement and surprise Captain Jeremy Blunt and the crew of the Wrecker found the tunas in the Poorman’s Canyon and had a great day.  The crew landed five fat yellowfin tuna and a gaffer mahi and said they could have had more if they had found them sooner. Awesome having tunas in November out of OCMD!

Captain Mike Burt and the crew of Pumpin’ Hard set out to the deep today as well and found a nice big fish.  Pumpin’ Hard missed a swordfish bite, but found a nice bigeye tuna that weighed in at 80 pounds.

I got a text today from Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess with some fish that I didn’t expect to be looking at.  Captain Victor had a good day with the sea bass which isn’t surprising.  What was surprising was the red snapper.  Usually thought of as a southern fish, there were two red snapper caught on board the Ocean Princess today.  One fish was caught by Joe Payne and the other by Robert Adams.  Awesome stuff!

Birthday Boy Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a nice day with the sea bass today with some jumbos coming over the rail and several limits for his clients.  Ken Yuen was on fire with the jig once again.  Happy Birthday Captain Chris!

November 11, 2021
