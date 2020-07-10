Good Marlin Fishing and The OC Tuna Tournament is ON!

By Scott Lenox

Get your fishing gear and more at Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City!

Today was another awesome summer day with sunny skies, warm temperatures and reasonable winds and we add that to several days in the past few weeks that have been absolutely beautiful……but that’s about to change. Enter Tropical Storm Fay. Less than two days ago we were looking at a little low pressure system moving up from the south that would bring a little wind and rain, and now we are looking at a full blown tropical storm with sustained winds in excess of 45 mph that is forecast to bring as much as 6 inches of rain to parts of the DelMarVa. That sucks. TS Fay has forced Ocean City Tuna Tournament directors to make the event a fish 2 of 2 day tournament on Saturday and Sunday with registration also available tomorrow afternoon at the Ocean City Fishing Center. The weather will no doubt put a damper on participation, but the event is a go and the Hooked on OC crew will be bringing it to you live at www.OCTunaTournament.com

Marlin fishing was absolutely insane again today with several boats seeing and catching double digit fish. Captain Anthony Matarese Jr. of the Reel Chaos had another outstanding day with 8 white marlin releases.

The Roll Groove out of Sunset Marina had an awesome day offshore as well catching and releasing 15 white marlin that resulted in a rigger full of laundry. Photo by Sunset Marina.

Captain Joe Drosey was tuna fishing today inshore of the marlin bite and had another great day with the yellowfin. Captain Joe put his crew on six nice fish.

The Captain Franks Pettolina of the Last Call had a good day for the McKinley family today putting Jordan on his first white marlin release and the rest of the crew on some quality mahi.

The other day Adam and Corey Lindstrom and Chris Petrova caught this 215 pound swordfish while fishing on the private boat Dirty Money.

Flounder fishing over ocean structure has been reely good for Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound. Captain Kane has been having boat limits of flounder on every 9 hour trip he runs with some quality fish in the mix. There have also been a mix of sea bass and some mahi on these trips.

The ocean going party boat fleet is probably going to be tied to the dock for a couple of days, but they can’t complain about the recent run of good weather and good fishing. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had some nice fish on board today and this picture says it all I think.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star will most likely be making reef pyramids for the next couple of days, but today it was some good fishing for sea bass on board.

Arrived at the marina at 06:25 w/24 blocks and a pyramid in the back of my old F150. Marina’s huge Shantytown flag appeared lashed to its pole.

Time we got underway that flag was luffing lightly ENE.

When we dropped today’s reef material at Al Berger’s Reef winds had picked up 10/12 knots due East.

Felt as though I might be heading into a bit more adventure than the weatherman let on. At least we’ll have fair wind home. Tonight it’s supposed to be a near-gale with accompanying deluge.

Fishing began with a robust bite – plenty of fat keepers. Pretty much stayed that way. More experienced fishers did very well, even limited; while less enthusiastic anglers managed dinner.

Opportunity wasn’t knocking, it was kicking down the door.

Britt Eshleman of Lancaster PA limited & took today’s pool. Had there been a second place he’d have taken that too.

George Akers from Waynesboro PA limited first, however. Did it using a single hook rig.

Young Miss Phoenix Walker had fun. It remains to be seen whether she’ll help clean fish or not!

Greg Johnson of Newark DE boated a big (in this part of the world) pollock.

In and among snaps are – Dan & Kyle from Hartford county – John, Greg, Jeff, & Britt from Lancaster PA – Ron from Riva MD – & Mike from Catonsville MD.

Eric Yurman landed these three keeper flounder in the OC inlet and had one reel nice fish of 22 1/2″.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing saw some good shooting today for his clients and they hit their marks on some cow nosed and southern rays.