OCMC 40th Annual Small Boat Tournament

The weather was sneaky today….overcast this morning after some rain last night gave way to beautiful sunny skies with overhead passes of the Blue Angels as they practiced for this weekend’s OC Air Show. BUT, it was windy. The ocean going fleet was tied to the dock and the back bay guys had a tough time finding clean water so it made fishing a challenging proposition. I got out with Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters with my good friend Dale Timmons and special guest Floyd Bassett and we had a great time catching some throwback flounder behind Assateague Island.

The Captain’s Meeting for the 40th Annual Small Boat Tournament put on by the Ocean City Marlin Club is at the club tomorrow evening and the weather looks it will cooperate just enough. If you’re interested in signing up this is a great event and you do not have to be a member of the OC Marlin Club to participate.

Chairmen: Colin Campbell, Boz Jefferson, & Bill Regan

Registration: Friday, June 14 @ 6:30 p.m.

Fishing Days: (1 of 2) June 15 & 16

Weigh Ins: June 15 & 16, 3:00-6:30 p.m., Sunset Marina

Eastern Shore Style Crab Feast: June 16, 6:30-9:00 p.m.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters worked the tough conditions in the back bay today and had a successful trip at the route 50 bridge. Captain Chase put his crew on some good action for bluefish and short striped bass.

Windy conditions and dirty water really make bowfishing tough, but Captain Marc Spagnola knows where to find fish. He was at it again today putting his shooters on good action for cow nosed and southern rays in the south bay.