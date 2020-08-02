OCMC Heels & Reels and OP Chamber Flounder Tournament Results

By Scott Lenox

It was a hot one again today, and the bay was packed with boats and jet skis…some of which quite literally yelled to me, “we have no idea what we’re doing!” That made it tough for flounder fishers like me and my wife Kristen who were trying to put a hook in a flounder that could win the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce Flounder Tournament. Despite the crowd there was some reely good fishing for flounder on the high tide this morning and my lovely wife had a milestone day when she limited out on keepers. I added a couple myself for a total of 6 and though we didn’t stay on the leaderboard, we did have an awesome day on the water and I was proud of Kristen for catching her first ever limit. We used the Fish in OC Doormat Destroyer today because we had some live “peanut” bunker and they worked like a charm.

Congratulations to the Ocean Pines Chamber for a great turnout of 227 anglers and congratulations to all of the winners!

Today was the 2nd and final day of the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Heels & Reels Ladies Tournament and the ladies absolutely killed it again. Big thanks to Amanda Shick of the OCMC for the pics and the results! Congratulations to all of the winners!!

Outside of the tournament Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a good time with some farmers today when he put them on four yellowfin tuna.

Yesterday, Captain Dan Stauffer of the Fin Chaser had a good day of chunking putting six fat yellowfin in the box.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a fussy bite for sea bass, but the ones that did bite were some very nice fish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star got double crossed by the weatherman again, but his anglers still had some good fishing.

Flag looked good, the Shantytown flag; that big one next to RT 50. Just luffing. No starch in it. Weatherman said it’d be alright, wind wise—N at 10 coming around slowly to E by early afternoon.

I’m a fan of switching winds. Doesn’t allow a set, wave height, to build near-wicked. With every wind shift on the compass, wave height begins anew.

What I didn’t see coming was the southerly heave driving straight into this morning’s breeze. Derned near boisterous conditions of a mini butt-kicking fashion.

Our first stop treated us well. Have had many a day with fewer fish at its end than after 40 minutes there. Hauled anchor; kept hunting.

..dern sea bass.

Anchored over em thick – super light, fussy bites.

But bite they did. Then they bit better. Winds calmed, sea height fell out.

Gorgeous.

That’s Fishing.

Ended up A-OK with more than a third of clients limited. Ron Peacock from Wilmington DE was first to bag out.

Todd Z of WOC took today’s pool with a keeper fluke. How it weighed more than some of these sea bass if beyond me.

Everyone-everyone has plenty in their cooler!

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a good day of flounder fishing this morning in the crowded bay. Captain Jason put his crew on 9 keeper flounder up to 20 1/4″.

Chris Rodriguez was just one fish short of a limit today when he put three nice keeper flounder in the box.

Svend Sheppard used the Fish in OC Dale Timmons’ Deadly Double in chartreuse with a white Gulp to put this 17″ keeper flounder on the platform.

Don Whittington submitted these photos of a 13 pound barracuda and a 27 pound wahoo that were caught on the Virginia today.