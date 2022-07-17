OCMC Kid’s Classic Day 1 Standings

Posted on July 17th, 2022
Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!
Day two of the Kid’s Classic is underway right now….here’s what has to be beat from day 1!
Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina! We had another awesome day for the second day of the Ocean City Marlin Club Kid’s Classic Tournament and there were a bunch of anglers out on the… READ MORERead More Archive
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORERead More Archive
Update your browser to view this website correctly.