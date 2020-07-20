OCMC Kid’s Classic Results

By Scott Lenox

Nice blue marlin in Sunset Marina’s Daily Catch above!

It was another beautiful summer day today both inshore and off in the canyons. It was hot and the fog was thick this morning, but conditions were very nice for the 2nd and final day of the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Kid’s Classic Tournament.

My son Ryan and I had the pleasure of fishing on board the Spring Mix II today with Captain Chris Watkowski and mates Ayrton Pryor and Jacob Bialk for the Kid’s Classic and Ryan was joined by fellow teammates Owen West and Christian Watkowkski. The billfish and tunas eluded us, but the kids did a great job putting 37 mahi in the boat and they got to see something they may never see again when we were up close and personal with a huge whale shark. The big whale shark was just feet from the boat and was 30+ feet long. Very impressive to say the least. I can’t wait to see the video in an upcoming episode of Hooked on OC!

We didn’t have anything to weigh for the Kid’s Classic, but lots of teams did. It was a great event and the Ocean City Marlin Club did a tremendous job. Kudos to Amanda Shick for running such a wonderful event that had over 220 participants. Thanks to Amanda and Dave Messick for the pics! Here’s who won what.

Captain Monty Hawkins had to deal with fog, then heat, then a fussy sea bass bite, but as usual he got it done.

The price for still summer air is fog.. Then heat!

Sakes.

Well, sea conditions were perfect at least.

The sea bass (& tuna) bite was not..

When sea bass are fussy we work harder.

Usually pays off. Did today.

Scott Small was first to bag out. A few others followed suit.

Bud Seville took everyone’s pool money.

Ms Cate Mulford of Leonardtown MD helped w/reef blocks & caught plenty too!

In the group snap? Everyone else!

Cheers

Monty

Glen Odor had a successful trip deep dropping the canyons today when he boated a beautiful golden tilefish and an awesome black bellied rosefish.

Randy Swain, Louden Swain, John Sonner and Rick Kramer caught a load of keeper flounder and some triggerfish on an offshore wreck today.

Tuna chunking was pretty slow for most today and I’m guessing it was thanks to calm seas and a huge crowd. Check out this screenshot from Captain Chris Little that shows the crazy amount of boats in just a one mile radar scan.