October Bigeye

Today was the last relatively temperate day before it get HOT for a couple of days. The wind blew up a little more than the weatherman predicted, but we’re used to that kind of thing by now so lots of anglers were still out on the water. I had a fun trip with George Smith from Racetrack Marine fishing on a beautiful 25′ Tidewater that they stock. We had four throwback flounder and one keeper on the Fish in OC Deadly Double in some very dirty water. The offshore bite was good today with tuna, mahi and billfish being caught. Captain Corey Kennington and the crew of the Lucky Duck II had two blue marlin releases, two white marlin releases and a box full of mahi and others did very well too.

Captain Chris Little and the crew of Talkin’ Trash played a little hookie from work today and trolled the canyons instead where they caught some gaffer mahi, a yellowfin tuna and this bigeye tuna that weighed 125 pounds on the scale at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Joe Drosey and the crew of Rhonda’s Osprey had a terrific day of trolling the canyons today as well that included white marlin, yellowfin tuna and mahi.

Jennifer Blunt of the Ocean City Fishing Center joined her husband Captain Jeremy on board the Wrecker today where the crew landed 59 mahi after bailing them from poly balls.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day of offshore fishing today. Captain Chase and crew had bonita, triggerfish, jacks and some very nice gaffer mahi.

Ocean bottom fishing was good for the party boat fleet today even though it was a little rougher than expected. Captain Chris Mizurak and crew had a nice day with some mahi, flounder and sea bass up to 4 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star felt the seas today, but also had plenty of fish come over the rail.

Was looking forward to today’s (Oct 1st’s) trip. Light rail, forecast included light winds and a luxurious 4.6 foot, 14 second long-period swell. Unfortunately forecasters failed to mention a tight 4.5 foot wind wave beneath the ground swells!

A confused sea at first, it did start to mellow mid-morning.

Sea bass didn’t seem to mind.

Made a block drop with chimney blocks, broken reef unit pieces, and our first pyramid – the prototype – then pressed on.

The OC Reef Foundation is looking for pyramid mold sponsors. Molds will be loaned to concrete truck companies, construction firms, and precast manufacturers to make use of waste concrete. Turning excess product into coral and oysters seems a much better use than road bedding.. (see ocreefs.org – on Facebook – or email Capt.monty@ocreefs.org ..

Still looking for a full time deckhand!

High Hook today was Wayne Fawley of Garnett Valley PA. He almost sealed the deal—ended up with 14 keeper cbass & 3 triggerfish.

Terry wise took fish-pool bragging rights with his 17 inch trigger—our largest this year. He also had today’s largest sea bass at 18.5 inches.

Also in the group snaps are Earl Davis of WestChester PA – plus Steve & Doreen Merkel of Phoenixville PA.