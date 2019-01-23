Offshore Fishing Trip Giveaway!!

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It’s that time of year again where I hit the offseason trade show circuit to spread the Fish in OC word!! This year I will be distributing Fish in OC magazine at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, PA, the World Fishing and Outdoor Expo in Suffern, NY, the Saltwater Fishing Expo in Edison, NJ and the Baltimore Boat Show in Baltimore, MD. The Baltimore Boat Show is the first stop this coming weekend and we are doing something very special!

Fish in OC has partnered with the Baltimore Boat Show and Spring Mix II to give an offshore fishing trip away to one lucky winner. This Friday, January 25 ONLY you can test your skills on the Boat Show’s virtual fishing simulator and battle to earn the best score. There will be fun giveaways for best scores and the Tournament’s Grand Prize Winner will win a FREE offshore fishing trip for up to 6 people aboard Spring Mix II this summer!!! There is no charge to participate and there are no catches……(pun intended!)

I will also have Fish in OC tees and fishing rigs for sale in booth 104 at the show.

Stop by the Baltimore Boat Show this Friday, January 25 to test your fishing skills and compete for your chance to win an offshore fishing trip on Spring Mix II so you can……..FISH IN OC!!

If you can’t make the show and would like to purchase Fish in OC rigs you can click the link below.