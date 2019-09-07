By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

As I was working the OCMD Sportsman’s Expo today I was telling folks that Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was planning on fishing as early as tomorrow after things settle down from Hurricane Dorian’s passing……well, he fished today…..and absolutely crushed it!!

“Wow.. So the Morning Star fished the day after Dorian? How was the bite?”

“Ehh, pretty once-in-a-lifetime-ish”…



Buddy Henley of Henley Construction had emailed. All his employees were in town to fish but his trips had been cancelled. Could I take em?

I’d cancelled Friday for wind & Saturday for swell myself. Looked to me like Dorian had skirted further offshore. Dern sure wasn’t going to happen in the morning, swell was still monstrous – offered him an 11AM departure. . .

First two fishing spots were not good. Paddled a bit further off in 115 feet of water and BAM!

Have no idea who won the fish pool—Sea bass were coming way too fast and all going in the same box.

His Royal Robustness, Hurricane Murray of Ellicott City MD stowed away for the trip. (In blue) The Hurricane caught his 15 cbass limit in 8 drops and had to give one to mate Cody—straight double keepers.

Matt Flynn (White T) of Hedgesville WV landed a bunch of pretty doubles.

David Riffle of Laytonsville MD landed a bunch of nice doubles.



Boat limited. Crew too.

Bite was unreal – and not one throwback.

Don’t know if I’ve seen that in the regulated era – since a creel limit began in 2002 – a once in a lifetime bite.

Haven’t the least idea what we’ll see in the week to come. Unlikely to be what we just saw.

Going for sea bass everyday weather permits until I start Toggin January 1st..

Also in the group snap are Matt Trumble of Damascus MD – Joe Galeano from Silver Springs MD – Brian McCausland of Mt Airy MD – Greg Ramirez from Clarksburg MD – Chuck Rakich of Maugansville MD – and Heath Shultz from Adamstown MD…

Cheers

Monty

I also got another report today from Brian Yakimowicz with this photo of an 18.5” keeper Flounder that he caught today while fishing the south jetty with a Roy Rig.