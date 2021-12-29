One Boat Limit in a Row

By Scott Lenox

Real nice day by December standards today with lightish winds, sunnyish skies and warmish temps. Nice enough for some folks to get out on the ocean with Captain Monty and nice enough to get out on the bay with Big Bird.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a run of 17 boat limits of sea bass in a row that ended just yesterday, but today the streak started again with his first boat limit in a row. Unfortunately this run can only go four trips in a row and that’s if the weather cooperates…..sea bass season ends on December 31.

17 boat limits of cbass out of 18 trips ain’t bad.

Gorgeous this morning. Calm sea, a memorable sunrise: finest kind.

Andrea was our guest reef builder today. Good karma, she also took the pool..

Twilly had our first limit. Everyone else would follow.

Nice day on the rip.

Had some more scup today. Opened New Year’s Day and Sunday 1/2/22 for a scup/porgy trip. Sea bass will be closed but after yesterday I think an excellent day can be had.

See morningstarfishing.com for reservation info.

Cheers All

Monty

There are still plenty of school sized rockfish around the inlet and back bays of Ocean City and today Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Noel got on them pretty good. The guys fished all of the usual spots including the ocean pier, the north and south jetties, the route 50 bridge and both route 9o bridges where they combined for over 30 rockfish caught and released. The biggest fish were around 26″ and all ate Roy Rigs.