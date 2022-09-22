One Step Closer to a Maryland State Record

By Scott Lenox

The crew of the RoShamBo with Captain Willie Zimmerman are one step closer to claiming the NEW Maryland State Record for swordfish after the big fish was confirmed by DNR biologist Steve Doctor this morning. RoShamBo returned to the Ocean City Fishing Center last night at about 10:30 and weighed the big sword thanks to some after hours help from the OCFC staff. It tipped out at a whopping 393 pounds and broke the old state record swordfish record by 75 pounds. You may have seen larger swordfish weighed in over the past few years in Maryland, but all of those fish were caught on either electric or hydraulic reels which disqualifies them from state record consideration. Angler Jeff Jacobs caught this 393 pounder on a 50 class rod and reel and hand cranked it for over 5 hours! Once the paperwork is submitted and verified Jeff will become the new Maryland State Record holder for swordfish. Congratulations to Jeff, Captain Willie and the crew of RoShamBo!! Thanks to the Ocean City Fishing Center and Sunset Marina for the pics!

There wasn’t a whole lot going on the fishing front with today’s crap weather, but a few boats did head out to the bay and deal with it. Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had two good trips today with some keeper flounder this morning and some rockfish and bluefish this afternoon.

This surprise triggerfish was caught on board the Tortuga out of Bahia Marina.



David Moore says the red drum have arrived on Assateague Island and I’d say by the photos that he’s right! David has caught a bunch of fish between 46” and 49”.

