Out in the Fog This Morning

By Scott Lenox

Out delivering Fish in OC magazines today Kristen and I saw several different weather scenes. You could see the fog over Ocean City from the west and when we got in to town it was 65 and chilly. Later this afternoon coming back down the highway from DE it was sunny, hot and 88. Regardless of what scenario we were in the wind was blowing pretty stiff so it wasn’t the greatest day to be fishing. Still some got it done.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star said it was a little “saucy” out in the ocean at times today, but it was doable and some fish ended up in the fish box.

Worrying about south winds seems like a new thing. Don’t think we payed a southerly forecast much mind back when. Don’t think recall it..

Sure do now. Over the last couple years I’ve lost more trips to south winds than north-east, and that’s saying something.

Today’s “10 to 15” began at 19.7 knots. Got a bit saucy, but with wind and current pushing ocean waters the same way, it didn’t really build a set.

Had the current been running equally hard from the north and straight into the wind, opposing forces would have quickly mounded up a nasty set of sharp waves. The current had all but died and was coming around NW by 11:30. At the same time the breeze also luffed to a steady 15 and the ocean became calmer.

Fredricka Higgs of Laurel pushed our reef blocks over the rail onto a flat steel barge deck 75ft below. This type of reef block drop, if they stay, becomes amazingly productive. Sometimes, however, a barge’s deck is just too slick and the first good storm pushes blocks right off. Even pushed off they’ll increase a reef’s rugosity & therefore an increase in a reef’s production.

A year or two before Hurricane Sandy, divers (led by Ted Green) had volunteered to build a 7foot tall pyramid with castle blocks. Close to 200 block as I recall; these 32lb square blocks were designed to interlock and resist wave forces in shallow estuaries. They’re fantastic for oyster restoration efforts.

The underwater pyramid was made on the steel deck of an old CG buoy tender with a large work opening in its rail in 120ft of water and videoed. The owner of the company gave us a whole tractor trailer load free.

In water that deep I didn’t give wave energy much thought.

Sandy taught me different. That whole pyramid was picked up and dropped over the side by wave energy reaching 120 ft down to the bottom with tremendous force.

Had just a couple guys in double digits today. I could not find a stellar bite – we sure did look though!

Michael Hines of Waldorf swept the pool. Dinner was caught by everyone who could fish…

Cheers

Monty

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a back bay trip this morning and fishing was pretty good for short stripers at the route 50 bridge in the fog.

Shooting was good for the crew fishing with Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing last night as they hit their mark on some big long nose gar and some snakeheads.

Captain Drew Zerbe is at the helm of the Calico Jack this season and today he put this lucky lady angler on a nice 19 1/2″ keeper flounder that went almost 3 pounds.