Over 30 Double Digit Tautog This April

By Scott Lenox

Another day that started off kind of crappy with rain and cool temps turned into another beauty today when the sun came out and warmed things up into the 60s. The wind wasn’t an issue either so it was a good day to get on the ocean and catch some more double digit tautog.

The ocean going tautog or “blackfish” fleet has been doing very well the past several weeks and there are some real bruisers coming over the rail. Today Captain Chase Eberle added to his double digit count by putting four more fish over 10 pounds in the boat. The crew also boxed a limit of fish with the biggest of them all being 15 pounds. Yesterday Captain Chase had an awesome day as well with seven fish into double digits with a jumbo 18.5 pound, 29″er leading the way. So far for the month of April Captain Chase has put his anglers on 33 double digit tautog. We’ve got a trip planned with Captain Chase at the end of the month to do a new episode of Hooked on OC so I hope the weather cooperates and the fish keep biting!