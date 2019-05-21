Over the Weekend

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

There wasn’t a ton of fishing going on today in Ocean City…probably because this weekend was busy and the forecast for the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday looks reely good right now. Kids are still in school and we haven’t reached the meat of the summer yet so most angling pressure is on the weekends, but this weekend that should all change and if the weather shapes up like it’s looking right now it could be a pretty crazy, busy weekend.

I had some reports come in today from folks that took advantage of the good fishing from this past weekend and there were some nice fish in them. Mark Handley and Yani Harris fished 100 fathoms in the Wilmington Canyon on Saturday and landed this bruiser of a 47″ bluefin on a trolled ballyhoo.

Tom Patania and the “Reel Slingers” had a great weekend of fishing mixing up on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday the crew had a limit of sea bass and Sunday it was two “under” bluefins, a couple of skipjack tuna and two nice mahi.

Captain John Bunting on the Judith M found the sea bass again on Saturday of this weekend. Captain John put his crew on about 150 sea bass with about 1/2 being keepers in the 14″ to 16″ range. Pictured are Dan Day (York PA) Dominica Bavino (Troy NY) Troy Testo (Troy NY) John Godino (Newburgh NY) Adam Alitzer (Federalsburg, MD) Maryann Groff (Newburgh NY) Kyle Muse (Las Vegas NV) Sean Rowlands (Tucson, AZ) and mate Max Thurma (Ocean City MD) with a pollock and a sea bass.

Last night Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing showed his shooters another good time. Captain Marc once again had good shooting for some big gar and some tasty snakeheads.