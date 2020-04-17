Oysters Rock-A-Fella

By Scott Lenox

This is not your typical Oysters Rockefeller recipe, but my wife Kristen’s take on it will certainly Rock-A-Fella!!

Ingredients (Serves 2-3)

One Pint Oysters

One 12 ounce package of bacon

One 12 ounce block of Cheddar cheese

Worcestershire sauce

Hot sauce

Directions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Shred cheddar cheese

Cook bacon until crispy and chop to small pieces. (We use 1 package of precooked bacon and like it just as much)

Place one oyster in an oyster shell, clam shell or silicone cupcake mold, add several shakes of Worcestershire sauce and 3-5 shakes of hot sauce, cover with cheddar cheese and top with bacon.

Bake uncovered at 450 degrees for approximately 10 minutes until cheese is melted and sauce is hot and bubbly.

Let cool for 2-5 minutes

ENJOY!!! Don’t forget to slurp the juice!!