Oysters Rock-A-Fella

Posted on April 17th, 2020
This is not your typical Oysters Rockefeller recipe, but my wife Kristen’s take on it will certainly Rock-A-Fella!!
Ingredients (Serves 2-3)
- One Pint Oysters
- One 12 ounce package of bacon
- One 12 ounce block of Cheddar cheese
- Worcestershire sauce
- Hot sauce
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees
- Shred cheddar cheese
- Cook bacon until crispy and chop to small pieces. (We use 1 package of precooked bacon and like it just as much)
- Place one oyster in an oyster shell, clam shell or silicone cupcake mold, add several shakes of Worcestershire sauce and 3-5 shakes of hot sauce, cover with cheddar cheese and top with bacon.
- Bake uncovered at 450 degrees for approximately 10 minutes until cheese is melted and sauce is hot and bubbly.
- Let cool for 2-5 minutes
- ENJOY!!! Don’t forget to slurp the juice!!