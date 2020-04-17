Oysters Rock-A-Fella

By Scott Lenox

Posted on April 17th, 2020

This is not your typical Oysters Rockefeller recipe, but my wife Kristen’s take on it will certainly Rock-A-Fella!!

Ingredients  (Serves 2-3)

  • One Pint Oysters
  • One 12 ounce package of bacon
  • One 12 ounce block of Cheddar cheese
  • Worcestershire sauce
  • Hot sauce

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees
  • Shred cheddar cheese
  • Cook bacon until crispy and chop to small pieces.  (We use 1 package of precooked bacon and like it just as much)
  • Place one oyster in an oyster shell, clam shell or silicone cupcake mold, add several shakes of Worcestershire sauce and 3-5 shakes of hot sauce, cover with cheddar cheese and top with bacon.
  • Bake uncovered at 450 degrees for approximately 10 minutes until cheese is melted and sauce is hot and bubbly.
  • Let cool for 2-5 minutes
  • ENJOY!!!  Don’t forget to slurp the juice!!

