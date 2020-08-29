Posted on August 28th, 2020
Had a little breeze out of the west today that kept things cooler than they could have been…actually I can’t use the word “cooler”…it was hot as hell. BUT, the wind was light enough for the ocean fleet to get out there and enjoy some good fishing. Unfortunately that changes tomorrow as the remnants from Hurricane Laura move through our area. Hopefully she scoots on by and leaves us with clean water and calm seas because we’ve had some pretty good fishing lately.
Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had another great mixed bag today and with tomorrow already called due to weather perhaps he’ll have a sea bass omelet.
Began the day with some micro-mahi. Even threw some back; derned unusual that. Moved on to sea bass and found the bite oddly fussy. Some schools suffered lock-jaw, others bit as though it was late November.
Thankfully we found enough of the later that John Gomeringer was boxed-out on cbass by 10:45. Fellow two spots down never caught his first keeper til 11!
Fishing can be like that.
Yes it can.
Had a lone triggerfish, some small mahi, keeper flounder, some limits of sea bass with at least several dinners each around the rail – even today’s late bloomer worked into double digits.
Preston Bowers Sr pocketed today’s pool money with a decent fluke.
Nice fishing.
Tomorrow we have a lay-day for weather. Unplug the alarm clock, phone under a couch cushion, coffee on the deck.
Rather not lose a Saturday and sure hope wind’s not severe enough to disrupt our inshore miracle mahi bite; could use a short rest through breakfast though. Perhaps a sea bass omelet. Will work the rest of the day I’m sure. Reef foundation & uncle sam’s business demands never end – ever.
Cheers,
Monty