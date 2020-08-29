By Scott Lenox

Had a little breeze out of the west today that kept things cooler than they could have been…actually I can’t use the word “cooler”…it was hot as hell. BUT, the wind was light enough for the ocean fleet to get out there and enjoy some good fishing. Unfortunately that changes tomorrow as the remnants from Hurricane Laura move through our area. Hopefully she scoots on by and leaves us with clean water and calm seas because we’ve had some pretty good fishing lately.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had another great mixed bag today and with tomorrow already called due to weather perhaps he’ll have a sea bass omelet.

Some remnants of yesterday’s heave to contend with; the forecast “West at 10” (a favorite!) proved correct. Ocean grew calmer and calmer all day.

Began the day with some micro-mahi. Even threw some back; derned unusual that. Moved on to sea bass and found the bite oddly fussy. Some schools suffered lock-jaw, others bit as though it was late November.

Thankfully we found enough of the later that John Gomeringer was boxed-out on cbass by 10:45. Fellow two spots down never caught his first keeper til 11!

Fishing can be like that.

Yes it can.

Had a lone triggerfish, some small mahi, keeper flounder, some limits of sea bass with at least several dinners each around the rail – even today’s late bloomer worked into double digits.

Preston Bowers Sr pocketed today’s pool money with a decent fluke.

Nice fishing.

Tomorrow we have a lay-day for weather. Unplug the alarm clock, phone under a couch cushion, coffee on the deck.

Rather not lose a Saturday and sure hope wind’s not severe enough to disrupt our inshore miracle mahi bite; could use a short rest through breakfast though. Perhaps a sea bass omelet. Will work the rest of the day I’m sure. Reef foundation & uncle sam’s business demands never end – ever.

Cheers,

Monty Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had some good fishing today with a mixed bag as well that included a limit of flounder for Tom, a couple of mahi limits and a couple of sea bass limits. Captain Franky Pettolina of Last Call Charters had a great day with this crew putting them on some tilefish, some mahi and a white marlin release. Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a couple of nice trips today where he put one angler on a cobia that just missed the legal limit and another group that had some good sea bass and triggerfishing. Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was at it day and night putting his shooters on target with houndfish and southern rays.