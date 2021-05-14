Piggies Were Hungry

By Scott Lenox

It was a very nice day out there today with sunny skies, light winds and temps in the mid 60s in most places. There were plenty of anglers out taking advantage of it and there were plenty of fish caught as well.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had an exceptional day of tautog fishing with just one more on his books to go. Captain Kane reported that the big fish were hungry today and his crew put the hook in 7 fish that were over 10 pounds. The biggest was a jumbo 27 3/4″ fish that weighed in at over 15 pounds. All of the large females on today’s trip were tagged and released.

Flounder fishing in the back bay was good again today with plenty of throwback fish and some keepers mixed in. Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a great day with five keeper flounder from the route 50 bridge to behind Assateague Island.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters reported plenty of throwback flounder on today’s trip with this fat 21″ keeper fish that fell for an Otter Tail.

Chris Richardson of Jolly Roger Amusement Park had a big rockfish from the Assateague surf recently. This 42″er ate a peeler crab on the incoming tide.