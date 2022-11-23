Plenty of Rockfish In The Inlet

By Scott Lenox

Posted on November 22nd, 2022

The recent cold weather continues to move the water temperature gauge into the mid and upper 50s and that is just primo for rockfish and tautog inshore.  Today was a nice fishable day and there were some guys out enjoying it and putting some keeper sized fish in the boat.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters put this lucky angler on a keeper sized 29.5″ rockfish on today’s trip.  Captain Jason performed a little “half-assed autopsy on a fish” and found a bunker, two shrimp and 21 spot in the rock’s belly.

Jeff Weeks and Dave Weller did some more rockfishing today and had some more catch and release action.  Jeff put the meat in the box today with this keeper at 29″.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler said it was a beautiful day for sea bass fishing today and plenty of fish ended up in the box.

Check out my fall fishing vid for some tautog and rockfish technique!

