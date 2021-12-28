Plenty of Sea Bass and Some Jumbo Rock

By Scott Lenox

It was a pretty dreary day today with cool temps and a little bit of rain and wind. It wasn’t the nicest day to be on the water, but it’s December so we will take what we can get. The ocean started off pretty rough, but calmed down enough to see some good fishing with plenty of fish for die hard anglers.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day on the ocean today with a limit of keeper tautog with a bunch of releases with fish as big as 12 pounds. Captain Chase also saw big rockfish out there and caught and released a couple of hungry ones like this stud that was safely released. Remember, rockfish can’t be caught and kept outside of the three mile EEZ and anything caught inside of the EEZ must fall between 28″ and 35″. We are allowed one fish per person.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a nice day on the rip today and though he didn’t have another boat limit he did see loads of fish with the nicest scup he’s ever had

..but only one sea bass limit. Rats! Was so hoping to carry my sea bass ‘boat limit’ streak to the end. Wasn’t to be. Weatherman got our attention with 20kts NNE this morning. Though a bit more than predicted, it soon fell out. The day grew calmer as we fished. Brandon gave the blocks and a pyramid a healthy push atop a barge I’m working on – a bit of reef where many tog will one day call home. John J from Wilmington boxed today’s pool fish. OC local and strong reef supporter, Tim was our only sea bass limit today. Though I failed to attain my seventeenth boat limit—was already two hours into overtime just getting most everyone into double digits with cbass—derned if we didn’t have more and nicer scup aboard than I’ve ever caught. Ever. One angler even had over 20 fish. Pretty sure if I came rigged for em it could get serious. Will see what the weather does early in the new year. May we’ll try a few dedicated scup trips if no hard easterlies mound up a heavy swell. We also had a lot of bluefish.. See what tomorrow brings.. Cheers Monty