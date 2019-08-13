Pointy Nose Critters

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was an absolutely beautiful day both inshore and offshore today with light winds, sunny skies and warm temperatures. I got to see it first hand offshore as I had the honor of fishing with my good friend Richard Benn aboard the Ringleader for another episode of Hooked on OC. Captain Scott Walker of Into the Blue TV was at the helm and we had an awesome day of fishing. We released a white marlin, boxed some nice gaffer mahi up to 20 pounds or so and released a blue marlin that got us the best bite and jump video that I’ve seen while doing the show. I reely can’t wait to see this episode when Dave Messick puts it together. I’ll be sure to share any video that he makes beforehand too….it was awesome!!

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor of the Spring Mix II were in the Baltimore Canyon today and had a good day for their offshore anglers as well. The boys put their crew on two white marlin releases and some gaffer mahi as well.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a mixed bag of fish on his latest trip. Captain Chase’s anglers reeled in small bonita, sea bass, mahi and even a small barracuda.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler got a good picture of the flat calm conditions and some good pictures of nice flounder up to as big as 5 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed the calm waters today too and put some fish in the boat to boot.

Hi Scott,

I sure hope some boys slid on off to chase pointy-nosed critters. Derned if it wasn’t a flat calm day.

We caught everyone a nice fish fry, I think. First blue crab of the year swam by. An ocean sunfish tried to eat it but the crab was having none of it. One fellow bagged an inshore partyboat jumbo mahi too.

Megan Sheaffer of Palmyra PA landed our pool winner—then she won the reef raffle too!

Jen Cosgrove & Tieren Ebbitt of Oxford MD recreate a pair of keeper doubles they’d just caught.

Charles Lawrence of Annapolis shows off his nice inshore mahi.

Also pictured are Keith Muchler from Berlin MD – Joe & Kristi Smith of Millsboro DE – Tucker Ball of Palmyra PA – Kristi Allen of Annapolis – & Byron Muchler from Lewes DE

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing continues his Robin Hoodesque ways and put some clients on terrific shooting for cow nosed and southern rays yesterday and last night.