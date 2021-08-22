By Scott Lenox

Atlantic Tackle is the MidAtlantic’s Largest Tackle Shop!

Today was a pretty relaxed day after yesterday’s excitement for the final day of the MidAtlantic Tournament. The weather wasn’t the greatest with some rain in the area, and though the wind didn’t blow much until this afternoon the ocean was lightly fished thanks to the forecast for a big swell form tropical system Henri. There were a few of us that ventured out to “poke the hurricane” and honestly it was not bad and very fishable. The predicted swell from the southeast was noticeable, but there wasn’t much wind on top of it so it stayed relatively calm for most of the day. OC Inlet was tricky getting back into on the outgoing tide, but if you were in the ocean today you should have known what you were doing s0 you were fine getting back.

Capitan Austin Ensor headed out to the canyon this morning and had a short trip for Corbin Fuel Inc. Service Technician Day. Captain Austin put the crew on a first white marlin release for one angler and a pile of nice mahi for everyone.

This young lady landed herself a big 23″ flounder while fishing with Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters today.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service found some throwback flounder and two keepers for this morning’s trip.

I had a great time fishing ocean structure today with my buddies Randy Swain, Sr., Randy Swain, Jr. and John Sonner. This crew is used to catching limits, but I’m cool with 8 keepers up to about 5 pounds! Great times with great guys and should be a fun new episode of Hooked on OC.

Eric Sexton was fishing behind Assateague Island this afternoon when he landed this nice 20″ speckled trout.