Potential Maryland State Record Triple Tail

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Today was just about as perfect a day as you can get in October around here with beautiful, sunny skies, nice fall temperatures and light winds for the majority of the day. Harbor Day in West Ocean City was awesome with lots of people attending and tons of great activities and vendors. I’d have to say it was a huge success coming back. Tomorrow the weather turns to crap as the remnants from tropical storm Nestor steam through the area and bring rain and wind for much of the day. It’s going to be a good day to stay inside and watch football or tie rigs.

The fish in today’s feature image isn’t one I ever remember having in the Daily Angle, much less having one as the highlight catch of the day. Triple tail is a fish that you hear a lot of in southern waters off of Florida, but I have only seen a handful in my years in Ocean City. My good friend Dale Timmons who published the Coastal Fisherman for 35 year even said he saw very few and they were generally very small. Well today Don Whttington from Bivalve, MD was fishing the Baltimore Canyon when he landed this HUGE for Maryland triple tail. The big fish was 25 1/4″ long and weighed in at 11 pounds. Triple tail get to over 40 pounds so this isn’t a beast for the species, but it is a beast for a fish that is rarely caught off of our coast. There is currently nothing for the species in the Maryland saltwater record books, but if this fish is verified it will start things off in a BIG way. Congratulations to Don on the awesome catch.

Offshore fishing was reely good for meatfish today with several boats landing tuna, wahoo, mahi and swordfish. The Fish On with Captain Andrew Dotterweich had a great day putting some mahi and a 128 pound swordfish on the dock.

Captain Austin Ensor and his #gang on the Primary Search had a great day of meat fishing today as well that included tuna, mahi, wahoo and a nice sword.

The Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins was able to get where he wanted to go today and had some luck putting some good fish in the boat.

Hi Scott,

Ran down & NE – ehh, a bit west too – dropped blocks plus a pyramid, and pushed on a while more. By and by I saw a commotion on the surface. Figured they were bottlenose dolphin and angled a bit starboard to get some pics for my landlocked cousins.

Yeah no.

Less than 100 yards away a giant bluefin tuna cleared the water. Three? Four hundred pounds?

Big fish. Got a good look at him.

Too big for my tackle.

Unfortunately the boat put em down & no more were sighted.

A bit early for BFT. Usually toward Thanksgiving. No one’s ever figured how to catch them inshore in fall that I know of. Have heard of a white bucktail, slow trolled bar; even had one myself in the 1990s that ate a chunk of butterfish. But this rare hookup when you can sometimes see school after school.. No matter. Couldn’t keep that size regardless.

Chuck Burnham, here with a nice triggerfish & mate Capt. Jeff Nottingham (Jeff was found at 1-800-RentAMate because mate Jonah snuck down to Hatteras for the weekend) ..Chuck was first across the limit line today with 15 nice cbass. Many other clients followed suit. (The ones who didn’t just didn’t want that many!)

Dennis Cutcher took the pool with a

nice cbass. Also in the group snap are Dorsey Yearly, Eddie Kim, Justin Steinburger, Jack Hickey, Ryan Steinburger, John Lochte, & Ian McCollough..

Making up our single shots are Sam Wilson, Wayne Small, Frank Turner, Bobby Carrol, & Jeff Small.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga was drifting the bay today and had some keeper flounder on both trips.