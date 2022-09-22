Potential New Maryland State Record Swordfish

By Scott Lenox

I just got back from the Ocean City Fishing Center where I saw a behemoth of a swordfish weighed courtesy of Captain Willie Zimmerman and the crew of the RoShamBo. The big swordfish weighed in at over 393 pounds and will most likely be a new Maryland State Record once certified by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The big sword was caught on a 50 and was hand cranked to the surface and then gaffed after a 5 hour fight. RoShamBo also caught another swordfish that was over 100 pounds. RoShamBo’s sword also moves into first place in the East Division of the MONGO Offshore Challenge. Congratulations to Captain Willie Zimmerman and crew. Thanks to Hunter and Becca from the Ocean City Fishing Center!

There has been a pretty silly billfish bite for boats staying overnight in the canyons the past few days and today the private boat Blood Money out of Sunset Marina got to take full advantage of it. Our good friends from Hook Optics and Otter Tails were on board to catch four blue marlin, nine white marlin and some stud tunas. Awesome stuff! Thanks to Dave Messick for the shot!

The crew of the Ocean City Girl had a nice day of inshore trolling that ended with a good catch of Spanish mackerel.

The crew of the private boat Reel Escape had a very nice swordfish today and a pile of mahi to go with it.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a good day of sea bass fishing with some mahi as well.

Handful of regulars aboard; couple new folks too – wasn’t sure what I’d find this day. Never am I suppose. Sunup found light westerlies that soon tapered to a flat calm. Beautiful day to be offshore on “Lake Atlantic” as the boys say..

Ms Holly did the deed at Rambler Reef; pushed twenty reef blacks overboard on this new reef we’re building. Looked at it just yesterday with a drop camera rig, in fact. Although it’s practically a brand new build, we saw lots of sea bass; even one swimming into a block unit to hide.

That is reef’s primary function where sea bass are concerned. They hide in a reef all night, and whenever predators are known to be about. And while they will feed on rock crab or lobster, their day in/day out diet is with plankton & krill – regular readers will be accustomed to pictures of my sounder’s screen slam full of cbass – that’s because they’re feeding on krill, often the very same stuff whales depend on.

Today’s target, mahi, was a bit higher in the water column. Actually, in most cases today we saw them before we got bit. Not every time, but often. Sure had to work for em. I think Joey was high hook with 7 – won the pool too.

We also did some sea bass fishing. Wasn’t a robust bite – worked though. Lots of cbass dinners today.

Have weather coming. Doesn’t look as though we’ll be fishing for a while. Not a hurricane, just winds high enough to hold us in port.

And, because of those winds, I believe our Junior Varsity mahi fishing has come to a close. We’ve had a fine run of it. Charter boats will still get em. Early October is often the best of the year. Some pretty weather and a weed line – POW!

My next trip ‘fish report’ trip announcement will be about sea bass & summer flounder (aka fluke.) If you’d like to be notified of future trips, sign up is at morningstarfishing.com …

Going to give the boys a day off. Maybe two. Then we’ll do some more maintenance. It never stops.

Cheers

Monty