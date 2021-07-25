Potential New State Record Swordfish on Day 2 of the Huk Big Fish Classic

By Scott Lenox

With 97 boats fishing the first window of the Huk Big Fish Classic yesterday into today I had a feeling that we would have a busy day of scales action for day 2 of the event. Well we did and we saw some absolutely huge fish including a new potential Maryland state record in the swordfish category. We had a 103.5 pound yellowfin tuna come in caught by the crew of MJ’s that was beaten out just minutes later when the crew of Todd Burbage’s Chaser dropped a 111 pound yellowfin tuna on the dock with four others that catapulted them into first place tuna stringer with 339.5 pounds. We also saw FFMD’s first place big swordfish that weighed 239.5 pounds get beat out by a potential state record swordfish that weighed 301 pounds and was fought by one angler for over 8 hours. There is currently no qualifying fish in the state record slot for swordfish, but that may be changing as soon as Eric Zlokovitz from the MD DNR verifies the fish. Erik is on his way to OC right now to meet the crew of Reel One and once he does Pete Schultz’s 301 pound swordfish will beat the state record qualifying minimum size by 1 pound. Awesome stuff! Here are your first place heaviest fish.

3rd Place Big Fish. Restless Lady II Swordfish. 184 Pounds

2nd Place Big Fish. FFMD. Swordfish. 239.5 Pounds.

1st Place Big Fish. Reel One. Swordfish. 301 Pounds.

Chaser and their 111 pound yellowfin and 339.5 pound stringer.

Away from the tournament it was a good day of tuna fishing for the crew of the Turnin’ Fins when Captain Ron Callis put them on 6 of 9 yellowfin tuna bites.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a good day of ocean fishing putting his crews on some great flounder and sea bass action.

Rich Daiker had a crazy good day of ocean bottom fishing today putting triggerfish, flounder, tog, flounder and spadefish in the cooler.

My buddy Curt Presnell and his wife Talia celebrated their 30th anniversary by going out and catching a limit of flounder and a mahi fishing ocean structure.

Jordan Helsel found a nice stringer of mahi today fishing the Great Eastern Reef.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had plenty of bluefish action for his night charter last night and then today it was catch and release rockfish at the route 50 bridge.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had a nice day for his clients showing them some good shooting in the South Bay.

Ken Ducote and Mike Quade fished the east and west channels with Gulp shrimp and 1/2 oz bucktails and put flounder of 16.5″, 18″, 18″ and 21″ in the box.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had to do some moving around today, but he still found the fish for his anglers and had them reeling in flounder and sea bass.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star found it a little tougher today as well, but he’s good so he found the fish.

As nice a day at sea as you could ever imagine; today’s clients certainly hit the weather lottery.

Fish?

Dogone sea bass..

Dang things bit the bottom off the boat yesterday. Had to work for every single sniff today.

Different as night and day.

Made it work best I could.

Dan Rubini of Lewes DE climbed into double digits in the hardest part of the day. Then, when sea bass were chewing a bit better for everyone, he got to 14 and sputtered to a halt.

Still, catching 14 nice keepers today was a near miracle. Had parties of 3 that didn’t do that.

Bill Walsh of Salisbury MD did the deed on today’s sea bass only pool.

Blocks almost gained altitude when Jaheem from VA & Dha-Feir from Wilmington gave em a healthy shove..

Back at it again Tuesday.

Cheers

Monty