Practicing for the Inshore Classic

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

We have had some pretty terrible wind as of late and there’s more on the way starting tomorrow as a nor’easter forms off the beach. We could see heavy rain, abnormally high tides and very windy conditions at times over the next few days, but thankfully the forecast has it moving out of the area on or around Friday just before our 3rd Annual Ocean City Inshore Classic. Currently the weather for the weekend looks good so we’re excited as I get reports from several boats that will be participating that have been practicing over the past few days.

Bobby Thomas fishes on the Judith M out of Bahia Marina all summer long, but today he was fishing the route 50 bridge where he landed this beauty of a 32.5″ keeper rockfish that lots of folks will be looking for over the weekend.

The guys from Fin City Brewing have been practicing for this weekend’s Inshore Classic and having some luck. Today it was a couple of 17 1/2″ keepers to go with a couple of keepers from earlier in the week.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has been having some luck with grey trout (weakfish) over the past week or so on his charters. This was a great trip with some nice keeper fish with some others were that released.

Big Bird Cropper and his buddy Jerry had a productive day at the route 50 bridge throwing Bird’s Roy Rig. The guys had throwback rockfish action with some snapper bluefish.

@ocsharkhunterocmd has been killing the bottom feeders from the route 50 bridge the past week or so. Several sheepshead and a nice black drum have met their demise after eating the wrong sand fleas.