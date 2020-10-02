Practicing for The OC Inshore Classic

By Scott Lenox

Check out the latest episode of Hooked on OC where I talk Fish in OC rigs in the Atlantic Tackle “Angler’s Advantage!”

I want to start tonight’s Daily Angle by thanking my good friend Kurt Howell for helping me out this afternoon. My engine started to overheat on my way back from the inlet so I had to shut her down and throw the anchor in the Thorofare. Kurt buzzed by and saw me, gave me a call on the phone to see what was up and then promptly turned around and towed me back to my slip in Ocean Pines. He could have just ripped on by and I never would have noticed, but he decided to help a buddy out and I can’t thank him enough for it…but I’ll try. Thank you Kurt!!

Our Ocean City Inshore Classic is next weekend and we’ve already got a couple of entries and I’m starting to see some of our regular participants on the bay doing some practice fishing. Today Big Bird Cropper and Bryan Mindte were on the prowl for some of our target species and they had a great day at the route 50 bridge where they caught some nice bluefish and keeper rockfish.

The ocean going party boat fleet had another stellar day of sea bass fishing with some limits and some nice fish to over 3 pounds. Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess took these shots of some happy customers.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported good fishing as well with lots of sea bass and some flounder on deck.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported good fishing too and found the benefit of his work with the Ocean City Reef Foundation.