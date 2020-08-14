Prepping for the Mids

By Scott Lenox

Check out the ladies in the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina above!

It looks like we’ve got a little wind moving into the area for the weekend, but it could be manageable and it looks to get out of here for a beautiful start to next week. That’s good news for crews that are prepping for next week’s MidAtlantic Tournament which is the next big event where teams will be competing for big money. Scales action will take place at the Canyon Club in Cape May, NJ and at Sunset Marina in West Ocean City and the Hooked on OC crew and myself will be bringing all the action to you live and direct all week long. Check it out at www.TheMidAtlantic.com starting on Monday at 5 PM.

There may be a little wind coming over the weekend, but there were zero signs of it in the ocean today. It was another beautiful sea condition day with some good fishing for some of the fleet. Captain Chris Watkowski and mates Ayrton Pryor and Jacob Bialik of the Spring Mix II had a fabulous day off in the canyons putting their crew on four white marlin releases and a nice catch of mahi.

The party boat fleet enjoyed calm seas and good fishing again as the summer of sea bass continued. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had another great day with some awesome anglers.

Long string of pretty days looks to be coming to an end Saturday – maybe. Sure was calm again today. Despite rain on radar all day we saw nary a drop offshore.

Young miss Alexis of Phoenixville PA dropped our reef blocks at Capt. Bob Gowar’s Reef (perhaps aided by a mate?) this morning. She also proved adept at reeling in some nice ones.

Sea bassing was again finest kind.

Even had two fellows limit out; a rare mid-August event. Matt Kropp of Bel Air MD took everyone’s pool money today. We nicked a few mahi too, but not at all like Monday.

Sure has been a kind sea bass bite this summer..

Regards

Monty Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler saw some good fishing today as well with sea bass for most of his anglers. Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has had some little Robin Hoods on board the past few days with some youngsters that have been right on the mark with hound fish and cow nosed and southern rays. Blake Gunther was doing a little pond fishing today when he landed this jumbo snakehead. My buddy David Wells took Shane Vansciver to his honey hole today where Shane caught the most, but David caught the biggest. The next time David is in the fishing report I’ll be in this spot with a nice bass picture too otherwise he’s not going in again. Of course I’m kidding Dubs.