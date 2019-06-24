By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Coming to you from just a couple of hundred yards from the Hubbard Glacier in Alaska and the view truly is remarkable….the internet sucks though so let’s get today’s report.

Offshore fishing was definitely a little slower today thanks to calm seas and more crowded fishing grounds. There are still plenty of yellowfin tuna being caught, a bunch of mahi and there are still some bluefins in the mix as well. Young Kellan Roberts was fishing with his dad Brian of the HUK Big Fish Classic today and reeled in his very first offshore tuna.

Yesterday anglers on the Wrecker with Captain Jeremy Blunt had a great day when they lined the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center with yellowfin tuna.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was off in the deep last night and put his anglers on several mako and dusky releases….the crew also put some yellowfin tuna meat in the fish box.

I used Captain Monty Hawkins line for the report title this evening as he had a great day on the Morning Star.

Hi Scott,

Prettiest day this June I expect. Calm, cool – refreshing.

Sea bass bite wasn’t all that, but I had an 11 trip and pushed some folks across the limit line.

Kevin Mahoney, a native son who now hails from Ames, Iowa, was first to bag out.

Ray Ricci of Dundalk MD, target of some early teasing as he fell behind in the body count, opened up a giant can of WhatYouGonnaSayNow with his 19.5 inch pool winner sea bass.

The ladies, Michelle Polk of Palmyra NJ & Jessica Shearidan of BelCamp MD, more than held their own today with a full-family fish fry’s worth in their coolers.

Also in the group snap are Corey Rutledge of Millsboro DE – Gus Cornias of Selbyville DE – Trang Triue of Ashburn VA – & Ted Diehl of Dundalk MD ..

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler has been seeing some good fishing in the ocean as well putting his anglers on keeper sea bass and the occasional flounder.

The Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe and Captain Mike at the helm have been putting anglers on keeper flounder just about every trip.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has had a couple of good trips the past few days putting happy anglers on plenty of keeper flounder.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had an angler catch and release this small, but very cool hammerhead shark.

Blake Gunther and his crew didn’t need much time to put five nice keeper flounder in the box in about 45 minutes.