Pretty Saturday Has Been A Rare Commodity

By Scott Lenox

I’m in NC with the crew live-streaming the OPA powerboat world championships and the weather was absolutely beautiful here today. I heard it was the same at home after the fog burned off and there were plenty of anglers out enjoying it.

We had the day off from streaming today so we took advantage of the weather and got on board with Captain Nick with Chaisin’ Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach, NC for some skinny water fishing for a new episode of Hooked on OC. I was joined by Derrick Myers of Innasense, Kevin C. and of course Dave Messick. We had a great trip catching and releasing red drum and speckled trout in awesome conditions!







Ocean bottom fishing is still off the hook (pardon the expression) and Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was on them again.

















Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler has cancelled for tomorrow due to weather, but today it was more good fishing for his crew.











Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters caught his crew so many sea bass that he had to break out the snow shovel today.



Back bay tautog fishing is picking up as the water cools down and today Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters put his anglers on five nice fish.



Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service kept his crew busy today putting two keeper flounder in the box and catching and releasing red drum, sheepshead and short tautog.











Blake Gunther caught his limit of tautog today with one fish that would have won our Ocean City Inshore Classic a few weeks ago.

My buddy Mikey Pitarra caught this 29”, 8 pound keeper rockfish this afternoon while fishing with his dad Mike.