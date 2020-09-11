By Scott Lenox

Blow days are good days to shop at Atlantic Tackle!

We had a pretty yuck day today with showers this morning and showers again in the afternoon. I’m not complaining much since I just seeded my yard, but the wind picked up today too and that sucks. NE is supposed to pump hard through the night and into tomorrow as well so I’m guessing this will be another Saturday that there are lots of boats at the dock.

September and October are great months to overnight offshore with the possibility of white and blue marlin, tuna, mahi, swordfish and sharks and last night the crew of the Pumpin Hard out of Ocean City with Captain Mike Burt had a great trip. Yesterday the crew was 5 for 5 on white marlin releases and today they were 6 for 8 for a total of 11 releases. That’s a great September overnighter.

Captain Chris Little and the crew of the Talkin Trash were in the meat today and put their crew on two very nice longfin albacore and some nice mahi.

This bachelor party on the OC Girl had a great inshore trolling trip today.

The guys at Fenwick Tackle sent this photo of Scott Seigel who caught a 4 pound flounder behind Assateague Island while fishing with his son Max.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star cut his trip short today thanks to the building seas, but he was still able to put some fish on deck before heading home.

Not a breath of air in the old Shantytown flag; we tied her loose and found a calm sea. Time we got to our block drop with Eva Todaro of BelAir MD as guest reef builder, however, it had come NE at 13.5 knots.

Hmmm.. With afternoon winds forecasted at a near gale I just didn’t trust it. In this business you’ve got to go with your gut. We fished inshore artificial reefs until it came NE at 18, then headed for the barn with full reschedules around the rail.

Lisa Ruziicka of BelAir MD took everyone’s pool money today with a real nice fluke. Had several other good flounder aboard as well. Tim Herbert of Forest Hill MD had the largest trigger.

Here’s a podcast I did with the fellows at Grande Yachts International. They let me ramble a good while about habitat.

With NE winds carrying through the night and intensifying in the AM, tomorrow will be the third Saturday in a row we’ve lost..

Ouch!

Cheers

Monty