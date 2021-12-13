Quick Little Tautog Session

By Scott Lenox

Posted on December 12th, 2021

The weather wasn’t the greatest today, but it certainly wasn’t the worst either.  It was seasonal with chilly temps and wind, but the sun was shining and there was no precipitation.

The lone fishing report from today was a good one at least.  Blake Gunther of Gunther and Sons Fishing was out with his buddy Jason Stokes for a quick tautog session had had some great luck.  The guys said Martha’s Landing was the only fishable spot thanks to the wind, but it was good enough to produce over 40 tautog releases.  They also had three keepers that went in the box.  All of the tog were caught on Fish in OC tog jigs!

