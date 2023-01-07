RatlTogTrap Lure

By Scott Lenox

Looks like we’ve got some more wind coming through the weekend with a maybe fishing day here or there. That made it nice that some got out today.

I, along with many, saw a new one today when it comes to tautog fishing. I’ll let Captain Monty of the Morning Star take it from here…..

Art that’s different every day and across the grandest canvas imaginable; we caught a fabulous sunrise this morning. Snuck out a short ways considering the forecast. I don’t trust anything with ‘north’ in it. Did puff up later but was not too bad.

Doug gave today’s reef blocks a shove at Capt Bob Gowar’s Memorial Reef & Max won the pool..

Perseverance was a necessity today. The day’s fishing began dead as a hammer; was a long time improving. By afternoon we had at least a bit of a bite going. Tagged some nice females too. For a while I had a mate in DEEP doodoo after dropping a tog that would have won the pool through a scupper.

Oyyyy! All’s well that ends well? They managed to catch one bigger and kept todays pool money in the family.



Now, as I advise in every tog trip announcement – skunks are possible. Inevitable even. I’ll have a skilled client catch two dozen while another accomplished angler gets a donut hole.

Had a keeper skunked client today, however, that was extra special. Vic had tied his tog rig up on the way out, no charge, with what we know will work. Fellow catches a 14.5 inch short (that he tried to keep – Fat Chance! – and got mad about that!) then cuts the boat rig off and ties several swivels on with a RatlTogTrap type of lure – and then puts crab on every hook. (Have a pic in the post that only shows one treble loaded with crab. Trust me, at one point they were all loaded.) He would NOT let the mates tie him another rig.

He blamed the mates for his skunk (they did, after all, pitch one that “was only an 1/8 off your honor”) ..and swears he isn’t coming back.

Darn.

Hmmmm…

I believe it was in 1994 I had a fellow complaining I hadn’t taken his party in the ocean – we were 40 miles out on a 90’ boat in a six foot swell catching sea bass like crazy. Well, everyone but him anyway. His rig was such a conglomeration—seven hooks, two wire leaders and a light kastmaster spoon for a sinker that I sincerely wanted to buy it – I wanted to frame it!

Offered him money and all the bottom rigs he needed – but no sale.

I wonder if it was the same guy.



Will be announcing more tog trips soon. And yes, some — even amazingly skilled anglers sometimes — may well get a goose egg.

Among the fisheries I have, nowhere is the old ABC Wide World of Sports intro more applicable – “The thrill of victory, and the agony of defeat!” describes these trips too well.

(For those who remember – at least we’re not falling off a gigantic ski jump..)



Looking for some more pretty weather..

Cheers!

Monty

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides was out on the ocean today and had a nice day with the tautog. Captain Chase’s crew had a limit of tog up to 10 pounds and released 10 fish up to 9 pounds.